Posted: Thu 6th Oct 2022

Updated: Thu 6th Oct

Aldi is creating 3000 jobs in run up to Christams

Aldi is set to create around 3,000 new jobs ahead of the festive period as it gears up for its biggest-ever Christmas.

The supermarket, which has stores in Flint, Buckley Broughton and Mold, is looking to fill over 2,000 temporary and permanent positions in the UK.

New staff will help replenish stock and provide additional assistance to customers visiting Aldi’s stores during this busy period.

In addition, Aldi is currently recruiting for more than 850 roles across its 11 Regional Distribution Centres around the UK – including Neston – for a number of permanent roles, including Warehouse Selectors, Logistics Assistants and Lorry Drivers.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi. That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our Regional Distribution Centres.

“Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all of their hard work.”

Store Assistants earn a minimum hourly rate of up to £10.50 nationally.

Aldi also remains the only supermarket in the UK to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is now worth more than £830 a year.

Visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk for more information and to apply.

