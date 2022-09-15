Airbus: Wizz Air confirms plans to buy an additional A321neo aircraft

Wizz Air has confirmed plans to buy an additional 75 Airbus A321neo aircraft, as part of its expansion plan to have 500 jets across the company by 2030.

The news will be welcomed at the Airbus Broughton site where the wings for the A321 are built.

Back in November 2021, the Budapest-based budget airline ordered 102 more A321 aircraft from Airbus SE.

The order included 75 A321neo and 27 A321XLR aircraft, which will be delivered between 2025 and 2027.

Airbus, a Toulouse, France-based plane manufacturer, also gave Wizz Air purchase rights for a further 75 A321neo jets to be delivered between 2028 and 2029.

On Wednesday, the airline said it has given its notice to Airbus to exercise its purchase rights for the aircraft.

The company said that delivery dates are “subject to agreement with Airbus and the undisclosed transaction requires shareholder approval.”

Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi said: “The combination of Wizz Air’s ultra-low cost operation and the market-leading Airbus A321neo aircraft together create a strong platform for Wizz Air’s future growth in the coming decade as we further strengthen our position as one of the world’s most sustainable airlines.”

“We remain on track to become a 500 aircraft airline group by the end of the decade while delivering our commitment to reduce our already industry-leading carbon dioxide emissions by 25% by 2030,” Varadi added.

