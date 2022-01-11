Airbus delivered 611 aircraft in 2021 beating full year target and main rival Boeing

Airbus beat its full-year target for new aircraft deliveries for the third year running.

The planemaker delivered 911 aircraft in 2021, main rival Boeing handed over only 302 jets in the first 11 months.

Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said Airbus was on course to lift production rates in 2022.

“Our commercial aircraft achievements in 2021 reflect the focus and resilience of our Airbus teams, customers, suppliers and stakeholders across the globe who pulled together to deliver remarkable results.” He said.

Faury added: “The year saw significant orders from airlines worldwide, signalling confidence in the sustainable growth of air travel post-COVID.”

“While uncertainties remain, we are on track to lift production through 2022 to meet our customers’ requirements.”

“At the same time we are preparing the future of aviation, transforming our industrial capabilities and implementing the roadmap for decarbonisation.”

In 2021, deliveries comprised:

2021 2020 A220 Family 50 38 A320 Family 483 446 A330 Family 18 19 A350 Family 55 59 A380 5 4 Total 611 566

Approximately 25% of commercial aircraft in 2021 were delivered using the established “e-delivery” process, allowing customers to receive their aircraft with minimal need for their teams to travel.

In 2021, Airbus doubled its gross order intake compared to 2020 with 771 new sales, 507 after cancellations twice that of 2020.