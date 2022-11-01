Airbus confirms Beluga struck by lightning shortly after taking off from Hawarden

Airbus has confirmed its BelugaXL transport aircraft was struck by lightning while over Connah’s Quay this afternoon.

A huge blue flash was seen and an explosion was heard across Deeside at around 1pm.

The lightning bolt was seen at the same time as an Airbus Beluga XL5 transport aircraft was overhead, many said they saw the aircraft being struck.

The flight has continued as normal to Hamburg.

A spokesperson for Airbus UK said: “At 13:00 today, Beluga XL5 departing Hawarden Airport was struck by lightning.

“This is a routine event in aviation and the aircraft continued with its journey to Hamburg as planned.” “In accordance with standard operating procedure, the aircraft will be inspected before its next flight.” The strike was captured on dashcam by Glenn Smethurst.

Following the lighting strike, people reported electricity supplies going off, others said they had lost internet connections.

A lightning tracker map shows strikes took place over the Mold Road area.

Many took to social media saying they had never heard thunder so loud.

One person commented: “Me and my kids jumped out of our skin, all I saw was a bright blue light, and the biggest boom I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Another resident commenting on Connah’s Quay Facebook said: “I saw bright blue light, and heard the massive boom, I’ve been in a thunder storm in Florida and never heard anything like that bang before.”

SP Energy Network said it was “aware of a fault” near Glynne Street.

Lightning tracker website https://t.co/FjEJcP3c30 shows 2 strikes near the Northop end of Mold road. — WonkoTheSane (@WonkoTheSaneUK) November 1, 2022

