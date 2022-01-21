Airbus Broughton: “World class workforce deserve a fair pay increase” say Unite Union

Workers at Airbus Broughton are to ballot on strike action after rejecting a pay offer from the planemaker.

The union representing workers at the wing making plant has said Airbus “can afford to offer their workers a decent pay rise.”

Speaking on current wage negotiations and the impending industrial action at the site, Tony Brady Unite Regional Co-ordinating Officer commented;

“The world class workforce at Airbus Broughton expect and deserve a fair pay increase.”

“Any pay award must reflect the current rate of Inflation and the impending cost of living crisis.”

“Airbus can afford to offer their workers a decent pay rise.”

“The company have enjoyed healthy financial results for 2021 and also passed their delivery targets.”

“The fact that Airbus want to recruit 600 additional agency workers also points to the fact that the order book is in good health.”

“Our members at Airbus have always been open to change and innovation.”

“Their hard work has driven the business forward through the pandemic and it is important that this is recognised through a fair and equitable pay award”.

Airbus said it is “disappointed that trade union members have decided to hold a ballot for industrial action following the rejection of the latest pay offer.”

“The company made the offer in the context of an ongoing pandemic, which is the worst crisis our industry has ever faced and the wider benefits structure which employees receive.”

“Airbus in the UK managed to successfully navigate the first waves of the pandemic without the need for any compulsory redundancies at a cost of more than £100m.”

“The members’ decision will have a detrimental impact on our ongoing recovery from the crisis.”

“The company is keen to avoid damaging industrial action so we can focus on building a resilient, competitive and collaborative place to work for years to come.”

“We are in discussions with the trade union to help achieve this.”

Last January members of Unite backed a deal to help save jobs at Airbus Broughton.

A plan has been negotiated between Unite and Airbus which saw a reduction in the working week of up to 10 per cent for a short period of time.

The deal removed the possibility of compulsory redundancies at the height of the pandemic as orders for new aircraft collapsed.