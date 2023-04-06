Airbus: Azerbaijan Airlines signs contract for 12 New A320neo passenger jets

Azerbaijan Airlines has placed an order with Airbus for 12 A320neo Family aircraft, including both A320neo and A321neo models. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The contract was signed during a ceremony held in Baku and is part of the company’s fleet renewal strategy to operate modern and fuel-efficient aircraft, increase operational efficiency, and competitiveness while offering passengers excellent comfort throughout its fleet. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The mew jets will enable Azerbaijan Airlines to deploy A320neo aircraft to further develop its domestic and international route network. The engine choice will be announced by the airline at a later stage. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Currently, Azerbaijan Airlines operates a fleet of 15 Airbus aircraft, including four A319ceo, six A320ceo, two A340s, and three new generation A320neo planes since the beginning of the year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are pleased to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with Airbus on the modernization program of our fleet and intend to strengthen the bilateral partnership,” said First Vice-President of AZAL CJSC Samir Rzayev. “The signed contract will provide our passengers with the most modern and comfortable single-aisle aircraft.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies, including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 20 percent fuel burn and CO2 emission savings. With some 8,700 orders from 135 customers, the A320neo Family is the world’s most popular aircraft. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, said, “This order marks an important milestone in the fruitful relationship between Airbus and Azerbaijan Airlines. The A320neo Family continues to be a top choice for airlines looking for fuel-efficient and cost-effective fleet solutions. This order is a testament to the trust our customers have in the performance and reliability of our aircraft. We are confident that this choice will further boost the sustainable growth of Azerbaijan Airlines.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The wings for the A320 are made in Broughton, Flintshire, highlighting the importance of this order for the UK’s aviation industry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

