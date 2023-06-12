Air ambulances scrambled to emergency in Mynydd Isa
Emergency services were promptly deployed to Sainsbury’s in Mynydd Isa this morning following what is understood to have been a medical emergency.
Responding, two air ambulances landed on the scene just after 9.30 am, one later lifted from the scene and flew to Glan Clwyd hospital in Bodelwyddan.
The incident was shared by Cllr Mared Eastwood and Cllr Hilary McGuill on the New Brighton and Mynydd Isa FOCUS Facebook Page.
The post praised the efforts of emergency services, the local Streetscene team, and the Sainsbury’s staff for their efficient and professional response to the situation.
The statement read: “Not what we wanted today but we have to commend all the emergency services and our own Streetscene for responding so quickly to the incident in Sainsbury’s this morning.”
“Our thoughts are with the family and the staff at Sainsbury’s who coped so professionally and thanks to all who helped.”
