Posted: Sun 10th Jul 2022

Updated: Sun 10th Jul

Air ambulance touches down as police deal with incident in Shotton

Update: The air ambulance lifted off from Central Drive Park just after 9.30am.

Earlier report: An air ambulance has landed on a playing and police have been called to an incident in Higher Shotton

The distinctive red helicopter touched down at Central Drive park just before 8.50am.

A section of Chevrons Road close to the junction with Norman Street has been cordoned off by police.

Members of the public have been prevented from walking past.

A large number of police vehicles are at the scene as well as paramedics.

 

 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back or follow @Deesidedotcom on Twitter 

 

 

