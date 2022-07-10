Air ambulance touches down as police deal with incident in Shotton

Update: The air ambulance lifted off from Central Drive Park just after 9.30am.

Earlier report: An air ambulance has landed on a playing and police have been called to an incident in Higher Shotton

The distinctive red helicopter touched down at Central Drive park just before 8.50am.

A section of Chevrons Road close to the junction with Norman Street has been cordoned off by police.

Members of the public have been prevented from walking past.

A large number of police vehicles are at the scene as well as paramedics.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back or follow @Deesidedotcom on Twitter