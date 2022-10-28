Air ambulance called to incident at Deeside Industrial Estate

An air ambulance was called to an incident at Deeside Industrial Estate this morning.

The yellow emergency aircraft was seen landing on open ground near Parkway at around 10.30am.

It took off around 80 minutes and headed to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called this morning, Friday 28 October, at approximately 9.40am to reports of an incident at Deeside Industrial Estate.”

“We sent one rapid response vehicle, one duty operations manager, one emergency ambulance, and one Wales air ambulance to the scene.”

[Thanks to Jonathan for the photo]

Read Next