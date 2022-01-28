Additional £4.5 million investment to help Wales’ sporting facilities recover from pandemic

An additional £4.5 million is to be invested into helping sporting facilities across Wales recover from the pandemic.

The extra capital funding will support projects to enhance facilities, which will help drive increased participation across a wide range of sports. The funding will be delivered through Sport Wales.

This brings the total capital investment in sport by the Welsh Government this year to more than £13.2m with projects supported in every part of Wales and across a wide range of sports from football, gymnastics to swimming.

Deputy Minister, Dawn Bowden said: “Investing in sporting facilities is a key commitment in our Programme for Government and is integral to our nation’s health and wellbeing as we recover from the pandemic.

“This package reflects the value we continue to place on our sports facilities as environments that create inclusive opportunities for people to enjoy the physical and mental benefits of sport, and to unleash their sporting potential.

Brian Davies, Sport Wales Acting Chief Executive said: “Without available facilities, there is no way that we can achieve our aim of giving every person in Wales the opportunity to be physically active, which is why we’re delighted to have received this additional funding from the Welsh Government.

“All of the investment has been earmarked following an expression of interest process that took place at the end of last year, which demonstrated a need for the additional money and has allowed us to identify priority projects.

“We’ve worked with the sector to ensure a geographical spread and that a range of sports and activities are to be supported. Careful consideration has also been given in attempting to ensure that the investment will benefit those communities needing it most.”

Noel Mooney, FAW Chief Executive, said: “We welcome the Welsh Government’s increased support for sports facilities to improve so many lives both mentally and physically. It is clear that the Welsh Government and Sport Wales understand the power of sport for a better society and this announcement offers optimism and light towards a bright future”

£1.2m will be allocated to collaborative artificial pitch projects between hockey, football and rugby, creating several new 3G and Astroturf pitches across Wales.

£1.5m has been earmarked to individual capital projects from multiple sports identified across the country.

£1.3m is allocated to the Football Association of Wales as part of an agreed governmental support package to make much needed upgrades to grassroots football and multisport facilities across Wales.

£0.5m will support the enhancement of a BMX project in the heart of Cardiff City.

Money has been earmarked to the develop of a new outdoor velodrome in Denbighshire.