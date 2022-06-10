AA: “We would urge drivers at the moment to cut out shorter car journeys”

The AA has urged drivers to try and “cut out shorter car journeys” in a bid to save money.

The price of filling an average family car with petrol has reached £100 for the first time yesterday.

The RAC has said it was a “truly dark day today for drivers” as figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a record 182.3p.

On Thursday the average cost of filling a 55-litre family car to £100.27.

AA president Edmund King told PA: “This is the worst week of pump pain so far for drivers.”

“We would urge drivers at the moment to cut out shorter car journeys if they are able to do so, and walk or cycle to save money.”

“Almost one fifth of AA members are already doing this.”

“But by changing your driving style you can also save up to 15% on fuel costs.”

“These crippling fuel costs are hitting home so drivers need to take all the steps they can to stay mobile.”

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said on Thursday: “With average prices so high – 182.31p for a litre of unleaded and 188.05p for diesel – there’s almost certainly going to be upward inflationary pressure which is bad news for everybody.

“While fuel prices have been setting new records on a daily basis, households up and down the country may never have expected to see the cost of filling an average-sized family car reach three figures.

“With RAC research showing as many as eight-in-10 depend on their cars many must be wondering if any further financial support from the Government will be forthcoming.”

He added: “March’s 5p fuel duty cut now looks paltry as wholesale petrol costs have already increased by five-times that amount since the Spring Statement (25p).

“A further duty cut or a temporary reduction in VAT would go a long way towards helping drivers, especially those on lower incomes who have no choice other than to drive.”