Posted: Mon 17th Jan 2022

Updated: Mon 17th Jan

Update: A550 Welsh Road near Hooton back open

Update: A550 Welsh Road near Hooton back open.

Earlier report: The A550 Welsh Road is reported to be closed near Hooton following a collision

The road is closed from the A41 New Chester Road to Heath Lane.

The closure is impacting traffic between the M53 and the Two Mills Traffic Lights.

Inrix traffic website states: “A550 Welsh Road both ways closed, queueing traffic due to accident from A41 New Chester Road to Heath Lane. Affecting traffic between the M53 and the Two Mills Traffic Lights.”

 



