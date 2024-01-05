Section of A55 closed in Flintshire due to a vehicle fire
Update: Traffic Wales has said the Westbound side is back open between Junction 30 and Junction 31 for Caerwys.
⚠️Update A55 J31 Prestatyn/ Caerwys – J32 Holywell
Westbound carriageway now open.
⛔️Eastbound remains closed. Please find an alternate route if travelling in the area.
Congestion in the area.
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) January 5, 2024
Earlier report: The A55 is currently closed in both directions between Junction 30 and Junction 31 for Caerwys.
Traffic Wales reports the road is closed due to a vehicle fire.
North Wales Police said on social media: “The A55 is currently closed, in both directions, between Junction 30 and Junction 31 in the Caerwys area.”
“Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and to use alternative routes for the time being, thank you.”
