Posted: Fri 1st Oct 2021

Updated: Fri 1st Oct

Delays on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision

Update: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound before J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Congestion to J34 (Ewole). Camera images show traffic is moving through again after the road was blocked earlier.”

Earlier report: The A55 is reported to be blocked westbound at Northop following a collision.

Traffic Wales has said: “We are dealing with an incident heading Westbound at J34 Ewloe, the road is currently blocked. Recovery is en route and Traffic Officers are on scene to assist.”

Traffic sensors show the road is closed from the Mold turn off to junction 33 and queues are stretching back along the A55 to the A494.

A traffic report for the area states: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound before J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Congestion to J34 (Ewole). Road blocked around 14:00.”



