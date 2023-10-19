A494 Mold Bypass set for more overnight roadworks – diversion to take place

Motorists using the A494 Mold Bypass should brace for more planned overnight road closures as routine maintenance works are set to commence next week.

The works, which are essential for maintaining road safety and infrastructure quality, are scheduled to occur from Tuesday 24th to Thursday 26th of October.

According to the announcement, the maintenance will be spread across three nights, targeting different sections of the bypass.

The detailed programme of works is as follows:

On the 24th of October, from 19:00 to 06:00, the stretch between New Brighton Roundabout and Wylfa Roundabout will be closed.

The subsequent night, the 25th, will see the closure of the section from Wylfa Roundabout to Bromfield Roundabout, also between 19:00 and 06:00.

Lastly, on the 26th, the segment from Bromfield Roundabout to Gwernymynydd Roundabout will be worked upon during the same hours.

It's worth noting that these dates are provisional and there's potential for change depending on any unforeseen circumstances.

To manage traffic during these closures, diversions have been set in place. Traffic will be rerouted via the A5119 and A541.

The decision to conduct the maintenance overnight was made with the public in mind. By choosing hours when traffic flows are much lower, Traffic Wales hopes to minimise any significant disruptions to daily commuters and residents alike.

Anyone seeking further information or clarity on the scheduled works or the diversions in place can reach out directly to Traffic Wales. They're available at 0300 123 1213 or can be contacted via Twitter at @TrafficWalesN.

