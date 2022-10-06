Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 6th Oct 2022

Updated: Thu 6th Oct

A494 Mold Bypass closed for three nights next week

The A494 Mold Bypass will be closed for three nights next week.

Work to carry out routine maintenance will begin on Monday night.

The road will be under a full carriageway closure between 7pm and 6am in three separate locations over the three nights, they are:

October 10 – 11

Closed from the New Brighton Roundabout to the Wylfa Roundabout.

October 11 – 12

Closed from the Wylfa Roundabout to the Bromfield Roundabout.

October 12 – 13

Closed from the Bromfield Roundabout to the Bryn Coch Roundabout.

Traffic will be diverted through Mold town centre via A5119 and A541.

“The works are being carried out overnight when traffic flows are historically lower to minimise disruption.” Traffic Wales has said.

