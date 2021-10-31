A494 lane closure lifted after flooded section clears

One lane of the A494 at Aston Hill was closed earlier this morning after torrential rain caused flooding.

Lane one of the eastbound carriageway was closed near the Plough Pub following a heavy downpour just before 8am.

The section regularly floods due to large amounts of water overflowing back onto the carriageway from a grid.

The lane was reopened at around 9am.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Flintshire.

It came into effect at 3am and is active until 6am on Monday morning, it warns that:

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

The Met Office says: “A band of rainfall will arrive across western Wales on Sunday morning, and push quickly northeastward clearing this region to the northeast by late Sunday morning.”

“This rain will last only 2 to 3 hours in any one location but within this time it is thought likely that some locations will see 20-30mm of rainfall.”

“From Sunday afternoon through to Monday morning further spells of rain and showers will continue to impact this region bringing an additional 20-30mm to some locations (in addition to that seen on Sunday morning).”

“Recent heavy rainfall has left many places sensitive to more wet weather – and (rainfall) totals on Sunday could cause some further surface water flooding.”

“The wind will also strengthen during this time, and although impacts from wind alone are expected to be very low, the wind will likely increase leaf fall from trees, which coupled with the rainfall will increase the risk of localised flooding and make travelling conditions even more tricky.”