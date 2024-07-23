Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 23rd Jul 2024

Updated: A494 all lanes clear following earlier collision

Update: A494 all lanes clear following earlier collision.

Earlier report: A collision on the A494 in Deeside has led to significant traffic delays, particularly on the eastbound side through Queensferry.

The incident, which occurred on the outside lane of the Asda flyover, has resulted in one lane being blocked, causing traffic to back up extensively.

Traffic reports indicate that the congestion stretches from the A494 up Aston Hill and onto the A55, with queues reaching as far back as Northop Hall.

Current estimates suggest that delays could be as long as 20 minutes for drivers navigating the area.

A traffic report for the area detailed: “One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A494 eastbound at A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). Congestion to Ewloe Green. Lane two (of two) is blocked.”

 

