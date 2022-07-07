Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 7th Jul 2022

Updated: Thu 7th Jul

A team of fundraisers from Citizens Advice Flintshire set for Snowdon challenge

Staff and Trustees from Citizens Advice Flintshire are climbing our highest peak in a bid to secure funds for the local charity.

The six intrepid hikers will take to the hills on Thursday, July 21 and money has already begun rolling in to support their efforts.

The climb was proposed by Rachel Williams, one of the charity’s many advisers, wanting to raise funds and help Flintshire residents have access to much needed advice at a time when finances are under pressure from rising inflation and sky rocketing fuel and energy prices:

Rachel said: “These are challenging times and we’re working hard to meet the increase in demand.”

“More funds means our service is better placed to deliver essential advice to those needing it most, at a time when money is very tight for almost everyone.”

One of the charity’s fundraising advocates, Paul Bertrand, said “The ascent will be completed by a mixture of seasoned climbers alongside several ‘first timers’ and will follow the Rhyd-Ddu trail up Snowdon.”

“It was felt this would provide a bit of a challenge so that sponsors got some pain for their gain and it wasn’t just a walk in the park.”

Anyone looking to sponsor the Snowdon Challenge can find the Just Giving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/CAFSnowdon

 

