A Deeside Co-op store is serving up free same-day delivery of online grocery orders for a limited time

Co-op’s Ewloe food store is serving-up free delivery of online grocery orders until the day after Black Friday (Saturday, 27 November).

Earlier this year Co-op announced plans to accelerate its ecommerce strategy and drive rapid growth in the market for same-day and on-demand community-based home deliveries.

Co-op’s online model offers on-demand convenience with orders delivered in as little as under two hours. Stores act as micro-distribution hubs in the community, with orders picked and delivered fresh from local stores.

The Co-op’s zero delivery fee offer is available on online purchases of £15 or more from hundreds of its stores across he UK when orders are made through its own online shop – coop.co.uk/shop

Membership of the Co-op also unlocks additional value, and sees Members rewarded with 2p in every pound they spend on Co-op branded products which is added to their own personal Membership account balance. The Co-op also donates the same amount to local causes.

Chris Conway, Co-op Head of eCommerce, said: “Co-op stores across the country are well placed to serve shoppers locally and a key part of our approach is to develop our ecommerce offer by using local stores to provide rapid online home deliveries.”

“We continue to look for new ways to drive access to Co-op quality and value quickly and easily, ensuring we are a convenient choice for customers in our communities.”

The offer excludes orders placed through Co-op’s online home delivery partner’s, which include: Amazon; Deliveroo and Starship Technologies.