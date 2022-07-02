Deeside.com > News

A Currys email doing the rounds which is offering £250 Pampers gift package is a scam!

An email purporting to be from Currys PC World offering a £250 Pampers gift package is a scam, Action Fraud has warned.

The UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime has issued the warning after receiving nearly 300 reports of the scam in just one week.

The email has been confirmed as fake and is an attempt to send people through to third-party sites that request sensitive information.

Action Fraud said it has received “292 reports in one week relating to fake emails purporting to be from Currys.”

“The emails claim to offer the recipient the chance to win a “£250 Pampers gift package”. The links in the email lead to genuine-looking websites that are designed to steal personal and financial information.”

Pampers UK tweeted: “We want to make sure that you’re safe from scams.”

“We love to offer discounts and freebies but will only do this via Pampers official website, pampersuk_ire Instagram, Pampers Squad and our NEW Pampers Club App loyalty programme.”



