“A change is on the way” as Met Office forecast weather set to turn more autumnal from next week

The weather looks to set to turn more autumnal from next week as the Met Office forecast that the sunshine and warm conditions will start to change.

It’s been unseasonably warm in recent weeks with temperatures reaching highs of 28C in some parts of the UK – with this month on track to be one of the hottest Septembers on record.

However Monday (27 September) will see conditions start to change, with the Met Office expecting an “active weather” front to bring heavy rain and blustery winds as it pushes in from the west across the UK.

Although temperatures will dip to normal or below normal for the time of year, the Met Office say they are expected to “slowly recover to above average as we move into October”.

Conditions are set to feel more autumnal with heavy showers and gusty winds on the way.

This is a “sharp contrast” to what September has brought so far, with many areas experiencing below average wind speeds – with some parts of the UK experiencing their lowest average wind speeds for 20 years.

Last winter, spring and summer also saw below average wind speeds for the UK.

A Met Office spokesperson explained: “In the UK our weather predominantly comes from the west, weather systems crossing the Atlantic bring moist and often windy weather to our shores.

“However, the positioning of high- and low-pressure systems has led to a weakening at times of the usual westerly air flow across the UK resulting in calmer and dryer than normal conditions. Rainfall for August and September so far has also been below normal for England and Wales.”

Expert Met Office Meteorologist, Adam Thornhill, added: “For the rest of this week and for the weekend, we will continue to see low pressure systems bringing blustery weather to the north of the UK whereas further south the drier, warmer weather remains thanks to the influence of high pressure extending up from the Azores.

“However, a shift in the position of the jet stream brings a change in our weather next week, allowing a cold front associated with a low-pressure system in the North Atlantic to spread eastwards bringing wet and windy conditions across the whole country throughout Monday.

“Behind the cold front, conditions will feel much more autumnal with a cooler feel and blustery showers for many”.