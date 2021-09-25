Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 25th Sep 2021

“A change is on the way” as Met Office forecast weather set to turn more autumnal from next week

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The weather looks to set to turn more autumnal from next week as the Met Office forecast that the sunshine and warm conditions will start to change.

It’s been unseasonably warm in recent weeks with temperatures reaching highs of 28C in some parts of the UK – with this month on track to be one of the hottest Septembers on record.

However Monday (27 September) will see conditions start to change, with the Met Office expecting an “active weather” front to bring heavy rain and blustery winds as it pushes in from the west across the UK.

Although temperatures will dip to normal or below normal for the time of year, the Met Office say they are expected to “slowly recover to above average as we move into October”.

Conditions are set to feel more autumnal with heavy showers and gusty winds on the way.

This is a “sharp contrast” to what September has brought so far, with many areas experiencing below average wind speeds – with some parts of the UK experiencing their lowest average wind speeds for 20 years.

Last winter, spring and summer also saw below average wind speeds for the UK.

A Met Office spokesperson explained: “In the UK our weather predominantly comes from the west, weather systems crossing the Atlantic bring moist and often windy weather to our shores.

“However, the positioning of high- and low-pressure systems has led to a weakening at times of the usual westerly air flow across the UK resulting in calmer and dryer than normal conditions. Rainfall for August and September so far has also been below normal for England and Wales.”

Expert Met Office Meteorologist, Adam Thornhill, added: “For the rest of this week and for the weekend, we will continue to see low pressure systems bringing blustery weather to the north of the UK whereas further south the drier, warmer weather remains thanks to the influence of high pressure extending up from the Azores.

“However, a shift in the position of the jet stream brings a change in our weather next week, allowing a cold front associated with a low-pressure system in the North Atlantic to spread eastwards bringing wet and windy conditions across the whole country throughout Monday.

“Behind the cold front, conditions will feel much more autumnal with a cooler feel and blustery showers for many”.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Dee Estuary nature reserve named one of RSPB’s top sites to visit this autumn

News

Oliver Twist is coming to the Storyhouse in Chester this Christmas

News

Glyndŵr University course offers chance to explore some of the most famous crimes and criminals in British history

News

Pedestrian left with ‘life-changing injuries’ following collision at Flint car meet – Police urge witnesses to come forward

News

Police appeal for witnesses following reports of a man ‘acting suspiciously’ in Shotton

News

Deputy leader of Flintshire council says ‘news and media outlets’ are causing panic at the pumps

News

“You’ve worked your nuts off” MD of Deeside based Iceland tells store staff they are having Boxing Day off

News

Chester Zoo is celebrating the birth of a threatened Colombian black-headed spider monkey

News

Around 570 Flintshire school children test positive for Covid in first three weeks of September – but rise in cases expected

News





Read 439,862 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn