A 22 year man has died following a road traffic collision in Flintshire on Friday

Listen to this article

A 22 year man has died following a road traffic collision in Flintshire.

Police were called shortly after 4:30pm on Friday (August 19) following a collision between a grey coloured Fiat Punto and a Honda motorcycle on Cadole Road at the junction with Hafod Road in Gwernaffield.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool where sadly, he died on Saturday, August 20.

He has been named as Austin Winter, who was from Gwersyllt in Wrexham,

Austin’s family have paid the following tribute to him, they said:

“We have sadly lost Austin Winter or better known as AJ this past weekend in a terrible road traffic collision in Gwernaffield.”

“He is survived by his mother Melanie, sisters Paige and Mikayla, Uncle Simon and Grandparents June and David.”

“Austin was full of life and was training to become a physical trainer as he loved the gym with aims to eventually join the army.”

“His life has always been active as he did martial arts, paintballing and even skydiving. He spent five years in the Army Cadet Force leaving as a Master Cadet at the age of 18.”

“Austin was a loving, caring, generous and bubbly young man who loved his family and took care of us all the best he could.”

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and he was taken too soon. Until we meet again my baby boy. We miss you so, so much, sleep tight. Austin Winter: October 24,1999 – August 20, 2022.”

Sergeant Liam Ho of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Austin’s family at this difficult time.”

“We are urging anybody who may have been travelling along the Hafod Road or Cadole Road areas of Gwernaffield shortly before 4:30pm on Friday, August 19 and who may have dash cam footage to contact us immediately.”

Anybody with information that could assist with the ongoing investigation is urged to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the website or via 101, by quoting reference number 22000611962.

Read Next