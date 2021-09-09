‘999 Day’ honours emergency service staff across North Wales

People across the UK will come together today to honour those who work in the NHS and emergency services.

Emergency Services Day, also known as 999 Day, is a national day and an opportunity for the country to pay tribute to the almost two million people who work and volunteer across the NHS and emergency services.

999 Day is aimed at promoting efficiency and educating the public about using the services responsibly; it aims to promote emergency services charities; and to highlight the many different career and volunteer roles in the emergency services.

Last year’s 999 Day saw support from Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke of Cambridge.

Celebrations begin with 999 Day flags being raised across the UK at 9am to mark the 9th hour of the 9th day of the 9th month, followed by two minutes’ silence to remember the more than 7,500 members of the emergency services killed in the line of duty.

To celebrate #999day the emergency services flag is being flown from St Mary's Church, Mold. We popped up first thing this morning to see it hoisted! pic.twitter.com/A5s758Jysv — NEWSAR (@newsar) September 9, 2021

In addition to flag raising ceremonies taking place across the country, there is also a main national ‘open day’ style event held on the nearest Sunday to 999 Day.

Emergency Services Day was founded by Tom Scholes-Fogg in 2016, he said: “We all take the NHS and emergency services for granted.”

“We know that when we really need help, it is there.”

“Emergency Services Day is an opportunity for the country to say a huge heartfelt thank you to the 2 million people who put others before themselves.”

Not only is it Air Ambulance Week, but today marks #999day. Today we celebrate and thank those heroes who serve to protect us and help us in our time of need. We will continue to serve the people of Wales. Thank you to our fellow emergency services.#AAW2021 pic.twitter.com/VBI7AMVtuq — Wales Air Ambulance Charity (@air_ambulance) September 9, 2021

“I encourage everybody to support our emergency services personnel all year round, not just on 999 Day.”

North Wales Police Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said: “999 Day is an opportunity to take a moment to recognise the dedication of all of those who work tirelessly across the emergency services and the NHS, including those who give their time voluntarily, without whom the emergency services could not operate effectively.

“The last 18 months has been a challenging time for everybody, and I want to also thank everyone here at North Wales Police – officers, staff and volunteers – for their monumental efforts and teamwork over the last few months.”

“Although 999 day is a day-long event, we will take the opportunity to shine a light on the work that we do over a week-long period via our social media channels.”

As we celebrate Emergency Services Day, our Chief Executive sends these words of thanks to our fantastic people right across the ambulance service here in Wales and across the UK #999Day pic.twitter.com/HXdjoRaAq3 — Welsh Ambulance (@WelshAmbulance) September 9, 2021

“So between 9th and 16th September we’ll be highlighting the good work that we do looking at various departments such as local policing and our wonderful dogs, and will also highlight any recruitment opportunities.”

“We will also be taking the opportunity to further promote some of our ongoing campaigns and social media users can follow #999Day to find out more.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin said: “As Police and Crime Commissioner I know that our communities overwhelmingly continue to support the emergency services and I am proud to support 999 Day to show my appreciation and gratitude to those who play a core part in keeping North Wales safe.”

We shine our blue light bright all year & we’re especially proud to be part of the blue light family this #999Day A huge shout out to #999Coastguard, the entire #999Family & all those who support the Emergency Services – we're so thankful to all those who keep us safe always 💙 pic.twitter.com/8aLreWP7Ew — HM Coastguard (@HMCoastguard) September 9, 2021

“Over the last 18 months our wonderful officers, staff and volunteers have come to work, day-in-day-out, to protect and serve the public, and have all taken even greater risks to help protect our communities.”

“All have shown incredible strength and bravery, and I would like to say thank you for all that they have done, and continue to do, to keep us all safe.”