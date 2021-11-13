Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 13th Nov 2021

Updated: Sat 13th Nov

£3,000 worth of spirits stolen in Saltney pub burglary – police release CCTV footage of suspect

Police in Chester have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary at a pub in Saltney.

At 2.44am on Wednesday 3 November a man gained access to the cellar via the cellar hatch at the Brewery Arms, Chester Street.

He caused £2500 of damage and took spirits to the value of £3,000 before leaving four minutes later in the direction of Shrewsbury Way.

PC Ashley Davies said: “I would urge anyone who recognises this man or has CCTV or dashcam footage, or any information that may help our investigation, to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting IML 1123620.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



