2am: Residents in Bagillt urged to keep windows and doors shut due to blaze at industrial estate

Residents in Bagillt have been asked to keep windows and doors shut due to a blaze which has broken out at an industrial estate during the early hours of this morning.

The fire is understood to be at a recycling unit on the Dee Bank Industrial Estate.

Pictures posted on social media show flames and smoke pouring from a building at the site.

In an update on social media just before 2am, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews are currently in attendance at an incident near Dee Bank Ind Est, Bagillt. “

“Many thanks to the public for their calls regarding the fire, please be assured that we are dealing with the incident.”

“If you are local, please close all windows and doors due to smoke in the area.”

The fire appears to have broken at the same site as one on News Year’s Eve which prompted the police and the fire service to launch a joint investigation.