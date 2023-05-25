Jet2 to introduce eight winter holiday destinations from Liverpool Airport

Having just announced it would fly from Liverpool John Lennon Airport for the first time ever, from summer 2024, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has now unveiled a Winter Sun programme. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

There are eight destinations available for booking for Winter 24/25, offering holidaymakers in the region an opportunity to soak up some much-needed sun. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Destinations going on sale today from Liverpool John Lennon Airport include the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura), Spain (Alicante), Portugal (Madeira), Turkey (Antalya) and Cyprus (Paphos). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The programme represents over 20 departing weekly flights from Liverpool John Lennon Airport during peak periods. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

More great @jet2tweets news! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ Following last week's big announcement, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays' Winter Sun 2024/25 programme is now on sale from Liverpool, with eight great destinations on offer!

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Since launching Summer 24 flights and holidays from Liverpool John Lennon Airport last week, we have seen a fantastic reaction from customers and independent travel agents, and we are delighted at the response.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“On the back of that, we are very pleased to be putting our first ever Winter Sun programme for Winter 24/25 on sale too.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The early release of the programme gives holidaymakers in Merseyside and the surrounding region the opportunity to book their Winter Sun holiday in advance and get the best choice of dates, rooms and resorts, as well spread the cost.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He added: “In addition to giving customers the chance to book their winter sunshine nice and early, the size and scale of our programme means we are offering fantastic choice and flexibility.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“For this reason, we are confident that our first ever Winter Sun programme from Liverpool John Lennon Airport will prove extremely popular as people look to escape the cold and gloom of the UK in winter and chase the sunshine.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Paul Winfield, Director of Aviation Development at Liverpool John Lennon Airport commented, “The reaction to the Jet2.com and Jet2holidays establishment of its Liverpool base has been extremely positive from across the North West and North Wales.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Passengers have long awaited the availability of the Jet2.com product from Liverpool and passengers will now be able to book their favourite leisure destinations from their favourite airport.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The Winter 24/25 programme is further good news for passengers across the North West looking for Winter sun from their Faster Easier Friendlier Airport.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We expect these 8 destinations will be equally as popular with the region’s holidaymakers and independent travel agents as the 20 destinations announced last week that feature in their Summer 2024 programme.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The full Winter 24/25 Winter Sun programme from Liverpool John Lennon Airport is as follows: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tenerife (up to five weekly flights)

(up to five weekly flights) Lanzarote (up to three weekly flights)

(up to three weekly flights) Gran Canaria (up to two weekly flights)

(up to two weekly flights) Fuerteventura (up to two weekly flights)

(up to two weekly flights) Alicante (up to three weekly flights)

(up to three weekly flights) Antalya (up to two weekly services)

(up to two weekly services) Madeira (weekly services)

(weekly services) Paphos (weekly flights)

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

