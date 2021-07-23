200 new jobs set to be created at Sandycroft poultry site following multi-million-pound investment

More than 200 new jobs are set to be created at 2 Sisters Food Group’s Poultry site in Sandycroft following £7.5m investment in new technology and upgrades.

2 Sisters is a major supplier to the UK’s largest supermarkets, as well as providing wholesale products to KFC.

Its Sandycroft site processes one million birds per week and is one of the biggest within 2 Sisters employing more than 1300 staff.

This investment has enabled the installation of new technology including automated packing lines, new packaging machines, upgrading of cutting lines to increase capacity and the introduction of X-ray bone detection machinery for fillet production.

As a result, the site is now recruiting over 200 additional workers in roles such as Butchers, Trimmers, Hangers and Primary operatives working on various shift patterns.

A spokesman for 2 Sisters Sandycroft said: “This investment is superb news for the future of our site and our colleagues as we create a skilled and sustainable workforce. This is a great reward for our colleagues’ hard work, commitment and outstanding efforts in these unprecedented times.

“Colleagues who join the Sandycroft team will have learning and development opportunities enabling the site to develop competent, skilled and sustainable teams and the site prides itself on promoting within, a large number of colleagues recently received 30+ year awards.”

In addition to the new roles, the site will be recruiting up to 60 new Apprentices over the next 12 months.

Having launched their Butchery Academy Apprenticeship programme with Coleg Cambria, the site will provide fully-funded Level 2 Food Manufacturing Excellence in Poultry.

This will provide a vocational route for Apprentices to gain a nationally recognised qualification whilst earning a market-rate wage not the usual apprentice rate.

Apprentices will start on a standard weekly wage of £393 – plus the potential to earn £431 per week after just 12 weeks. New intakes are planned to start every 12 weeks through to July 2022.

Applications and enquiries can be made by email to: Jobs.Sandycroft@2sfg.com or by phone 07873 302758.

For Apprenticeships- applications and enquiries can be made by email to: SandycroftApprenticeships@2sfg.com.