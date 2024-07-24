200-million-year-old ‘three-eyed’ reptiles get new home at Chester Zoo

A reptile that walked the Earth long before the dinosaurs has found a new home at Chester Zoo.

The tuatara, a species dating back nearly 200 million years, is now thriving in its specially designed habitat at the zoo, marking a significant milestone in conservation history.

In 2016, conservationists at Chester Zoo achieved the unprecedented feat of breeding tuatara outside of New Zealand, a process that took several decades to perfect.

This achievement placed Chester Zoo as the only facility in the UK, and one of just two in Europe, to house and care for these extraordinary reptiles.

Tuataras are not only a window into our planet’s prehistoric past but also a crucial subject in understanding reptilian evolution.

Despite their ancient lineage, these creatures are now highly threatened, with only an estimated 50,000 remaining in the wild.

They survive solely on small, protected offshore islands in New Zealand, shielded from invasive species and climate changes that have decimated their populations elsewhere.

The new habitat at Chester Zoo meticulously recreates the natural conditions and seasonal environments of the tuatara’s native islands.

This environment is crucial for the ongoing conservation breeding programme aimed at ensuring the survival of this remarkable species.

Karen Lambert, Lead Keeper on the zoo’s Ectotherms department, commented on the significance of this effort:

“Tuataras are one of nature’s greatest marvels, providing an incredible window into our planet’s prehistoric past. Having survived for around 200 million years, these unique animals are crucial to our understanding of reptilian evolution.

“In 2016, we became the first to breed them outside of New Zealand after nearly four decades of effort. This really showcases the extraordinary lengths we will go to safeguard a species. The information we gathered from our breeding successes has been shared with the international conservation community, so that we can collectively work to protect their future on the planet.”

The tuatara’s curious “third eye,” located on the top of its head, further underscores its uniqueness. Although not used for vision, this eye plays a role in regulating the tuatara’s body temperature, circadian rhythm, navigation, and hormone regulation.

Chester Zoo first began caring for tuatara in 1962 and is currently the only zoo in the UK and one of just two in Europe where the species is found.

Experts say one of the most curious body parts of the tuatara is a ‘third eye’ on the top of its head. The ‘eye’ has a retina, cornea, a lens and nerve endings, but it is not used for sight. Instead, it helps to sense the intensity of sunlight and thermoregulate body temperature, circadian rhythm, navigation and hormone regulation.

The zoo plays a pivotal role in the global conservation and scientific landscape, working to ensure the survival of the tuatara and more than 500 other species.

Tuatara Fact File