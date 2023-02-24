“20 minute hold ups” planned for A483 works on Monday morning
Traffic Wales have said traffic in both directions will be held for up to 20 minutes at a time at intervals from 00:00 – 06:00 on Monday morning on the A483 roadworks.
The ongoing works are part of major resurfacing works that is being carried out over 9 weeks to replace the road surface that has reached the end of its serviceable life from south of J7 Rossett to the Wales/England border.
The majority of works is being carried out under contraflow – one lane in each direction – which will allow the A483 to remain open to one lane of traffic in either direction.
In a change to the work plan there are alterations this weekend and Monday morning where overnight closures are replaced with lane closures, with up to 20 minutes stops.
This change has been put in place to reduce the number of times the A483 is closed “to help minimise disruption”.
Once repairs are complete, the new surfacing will have none of the existing transverse joints which cause ‘unacceptable amounts of noise’ when driven over by cars.
Welsh Government explain, “The works involve: removing the worn-out surfacing, repairing and/or replacing the underlying concrete slabs, resurfacing with an improved surfacing product. The works are required as the road surface has reached the end of its serviceable life.
“The repair and/or replacement of several concrete slabs, together with the laying of 2 layers of surfacing, will require full closure of each side of the dual carriageway in turn. Therefore, a contraflow arrangement will be set up which will allow the A483 to remain open to one lane of traffic in either direction.
“These measures are necessary to protect both the workforce and the travelling public, and to enable the works to be carried out in as short a time as possible.”
It is unclear why the 40mph zone is problematic to some drivers, with regular bottlenecks at each end at the merge points, and then stop-start traffic inside what should be a free flowing 40mph area.
