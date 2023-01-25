2 Sisters plans to shut Anglesey chicken factory with loss of over 700 jobs will have “no impact” on Sandycroft

The 2 Sisters poultry factory in Llangefni is facing the possibility of being closed putting 730 jobs at risk. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Its parent company revealed the news this morning as it said the site on Anglesey was “old” and “not sustainable”. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The move follows a review of its UK poultry division, 2 Sisters has told Deeside.com the plans will have “no impact” on their huge Sandycroft poultry operation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The 2 Sisters Group also said its Anglesey facility would require “significant investment” when products could be made more efficiently and for less cost elsewhere. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It added a consultation would be held before any final decision was made. ‌ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​





The company said: “Following a recent review of our UK poultry division, we need to make operational changes to help us overcome the continuing challenges facing the food manufacturing sector. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Regrettably, the review shows our Llangefni factory is not sustainable. It is old, one of our smallest sites and lacking space to be efficient. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The cost to produce here is higher, and it would require significant investment to bring it up to the standards of our other factories. Our products can be made more efficiently elsewhere across our estate. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Therefore our proposal is to cease operations at the factory, putting the site at risk of closure. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Clearly this will be extremely disappointing news for our Llangefni colleagues, and it is no reflection of their continuing hard work and commitment. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“However, we have a duty to remain competitive and protect our wider business on which many thousands of people depend. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our key priority now is to hold meaningful consultations with all affected employees and their representatives and explore the full range of options before making any final decisions about the closure of the site. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“These options will include all redeployment opportunities in the region with the help of all relevant support agencies, both inside and outside the business.” ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ynys Môn MS Rhun ap Iorwerth has tabled an emergency question in the Senedd in the wake of the announcement and called for the Welsh Government to take urgent action. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Plaid Cymru politician described the news as “devastating” in a post on Facebook. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He said: “Firstly, everything has to be done to see if it is possible to change the company’s minds in the first place, of course, and to save jobs – or as many as possible – but following today’s conversation I wouldn’t want to raise hopes. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I will fight for as much help as possible for the workers, working with the Welsh Government and Anglesey Council.” ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The island’s MP Virginia Crosbie said she would be raising the issue in Westminster with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She said: “This is devastating news for all those employees who are threatened with redundancy at the 2 Sisters factory in Llangefni. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I was briefed by the company this morning and it appears it has been badly affected by a range of issues with energy cost rises in April being a major part of the decision to consult on a closure to protect other parts of the business. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I will be speaking to the unions very soon and I would support a task group being set up to help navigate what is happening and what could happen, if the factory closes. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I am also meeting with the Chancellor this morning and I will be raising what is happening on the island with him as a matter of urgency. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“In the meantime, I will do all I can to work with the company, the unions and the council as this process takes place.” ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Meanwhile, Union representatives have vowed to fight against the attempt to close the factory. ‌ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​





Peter Hughes, Unite Wales regional secretary said: “The closure of 2 Sisters would be a catastrophic blow to the economy and local communities of Anglesey and North Wales as a whole. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The company has dropped this bombshell on its workforce without consultation and without any notice whatsoever. To say that our members are outraged at the way they have been treated is an understatement. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Unite will fight to reverse this decision. Urgent talks are scheduled for tomorrow and 2 Sisters have big questions to answer. Every possibility of reversing this decision will be explored by the union. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We intend to force the company to reconsider and we will demand that the Welsh Government joins the campaign to save the plant. This decision cannot be accepted.” ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Anglesey Council leader Llinos Medi said: “This is another devastating blow for the island with 730 people employed at the 2 Sisters plant. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Those employees and families impacted are our priority and immediate concern, especially with the cost-of-living crisis continuing to bite. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We will work with the company and partners to ensure that they receive the support they deserve. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Now is also the time for urgent and decisive action from both UK and Welsh Governments – both of which can facilitate more investment and much needed jobs on the island.” ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

