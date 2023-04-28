19-year-old man jailed for 4.5 years after abducting young Flintshire girl
A 19-year-old man from Birmingham has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for abducting a young girl from Flintshire in September last year.
Brandon Mason, of Austrey Grove, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Tuesday, April 25th, after pleading guilty to child abduction and making or possessing 55 indecent images of a child.
In September 2022, the police were alerted to a missing young girl.
After conducting extensive inquiries with partners, Mason was arrested for having met and convinced the girl to travel from Flintshire to Birmingham with him.
He was sentenced to four and a half years imprisonment as well as being handed restraining and sexual harm prevention orders, which will last indefinitely.
Detective Constable David Edwards expressed his thoughts for the young girl and her family, praising their courage throughout the investigation. He said:
Detective Constable David Edwards said: “Our thoughts remain with the young girl and her family who have been courageous throughout this investigation.
“Mason’s actions will have lasting effects, but we hope his conviction gives the family reassurance as they move on with their lives.
“We worked closely with West Midlands police during the initial incident and following investigation and are grateful for their support which has resulted in a conviction.” Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News