Zog the Dragon flies into Storyhouse Chester this week

The highly anticipated family stage show Zog flies into Chester this week for three days at Storyhouse.

The production is based on the book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, which is being brought to life on stage through a UK tour which started earlier this month in Leeds.

Zog comes to Storyhouse from Friday 5 April to Sunday 7 April 2019, for six performances only.

The cast of actor-puppeteers will bring the world of Zog to life with handcrafted puppets, designed and created by Little Angel Theatre co-founder Lyndie Wright.

Zog is adapted and directed by Mike Shepherd (founder and Artistic Director of Kneehigh), with an original folk score by Johnny Flynn (currently starring in True West in the West End), and designs by Katie Sykes (Jane Eyre at the National Theatre).

The cast features Elliot MacKenzie (professional debut) as Zog; Emily Benjamin (Bat Out Of Hell) as Princess Pearl; Robert Ginty (Salome and Coriolanus, Royal Shakespeare Company) as Sir Gadabout the Great; Euan Wilson (Stick Man, UK Tour) as Madame Dragon; and Dixie McDevitt(National Youth Theatre alumni) as Ensemble.

Large in size and keen in nature, Zog is eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon’s school, where dragons learn all the things that dragons need to know.

Zog tries so very hard, perhaps too hard, and he bumps, burns and roars his way through years one, two and three. Luckily, the plucky Princess Pearl patches him up ready to face his biggest challenge yet…a duel with a knight, Sir Gadabout the Great! Zog promises to be roaring fun for all ages.

Zog is produced by Freckle Productions and Rose Theatre Kingston. Freckle Productions’ most recent show is Tabby McTat, an adaptation of the book by Julia Donaldson, following their acclaimed productions of Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales and Stick Man.

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler are the UK’s number one picture book pair and are creators of many modern classics, including The Gruffalowhich is in 75 languages.

Zog was first published in 2010 and won the Galaxy National Children’s Book of the Year Award. It has gone on to become a perennial bestseller.

On Christmas Day 2018, Magic Light Pictures premiered an animated film of Zog on BBC One featuring an all-star cast, following their award-winning films The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom and Stick Man.

Completing the creative team are movement director Tom Jackson Greaves (Billionaire Boy, UK Tour), lighting designer Ric Mountjoy (The Play that Goes Wrong), sound designer Julian Starr (Violet, Charing Cross Theatre), puppet designer Lyndie Wright (Little Angel Theatre), puppet director Sarah Wright (Kneehigh’s Brief Encounter), and movement and circus consultant Tina Koch.

Zog is suitable for children and families of all ages. #Zog

Tickets for Zog are on sale now, £16 for adults and £14 for children. Each ticket is subject to a £1.50 booking fee. Group rates are available.

ZOG

Friday 5 April 2019 – Sunday 7 April 2019

STORYHOUSE

Hunter Street, Chester, CH1 2AR

Friday 5 April 2019 at 4.30pm

Saturday 6 April 2019 at 11am

Saturday 6 April 2019 at 2pm

Saturday 6 April 2019 at 4pm

Sunday 7 April 2019 at 11am

Sunday 7 April 2019 at 2pm

Tickets are £16 for adults / £14 for children – each ticket is subject to a £1.50 booking fee

Group rates are available – 10+ £12.50 each

Duration approximately one hour

HOW TO BOOK

Online: Visit www.storyhouse.com

By Phone: Call 01244 409 113

In person: Visit the Ticket Kiosks at Storyhouse, Hunter Street, Chester, CH1 2AR

Website: www.storyhouse.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/storyhouselive/

Twitter: @StoryhouseLive