‘Year of Discovery’ finalists to go head to head in food challenge cook off in Deeside today

The finalists of the ‘Year of Discovery’ food challenge will go head to head today in a live cook off to decide the winner.

A total of nineteen finalists from across Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire entered the competition, which took place between 19th January – 13th February.

As part of the challenge eateries had to either create develop at least three tapas dishes or small plates or desserts using as much North East Wales produce – with mystery diners visiting and scoring the dishes.

The two finalists for each category are:

Small plates:

The Shippon

– Chickpea & Apple Fritter (Vg) – Chickpeas, Plassey orchard apples, Plassey beer batter & tomato relish

– Shippon Styled Faggots – Pen-y-Lan pork mince, wild garlic, pan-fried glazed with a tomato & chilli sauce

– Welsh Rarebit (v) – Toasted Henllan bread, Magic dragon bitter, mature cheddar served with Shippon brown sauce

Gales Llangollen with Gales taste of Wales

– Smoked trout and lavabread tortelinni

– Dee valley welsh lamb cutlet with Homefarm black pudding mash

– Maesmor hall pheasant doughnut with wilted spinach wild mushroom and red wine jus

Desserts

Bellis Brothers with Bellis’ Plat o bedwar pwdin

– Welsh Border Tart

– Raspberry Ripple Cheesecake

– Strawberry Pavlova

– Carrot Cake

Courtyard Cafe Wrexham Museum

A Divine Aballu Chocolate Citrus Delight with Chilly Cow Ice Cream: sensually spiced honeyed chocolate is complemented by a crisp citrus orange twist and accompanied by the creamy sensation of espresso frappe ice cream and fresh fruit

They’ll go head to head today at Y Celstryn Restaurant, at the Deeside Coleg Cambria campus, with the winner crowned at around 2pm.

