‘Year of Discovery’ finalists to go head to head in food challenge cook off in Deeside today

Published: Monday, Feb 25th, 2019
The finalists of the ‘Year of Discovery’ food challenge will go head to head today in a live cook off to decide the winner.

A total of nineteen finalists from across Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire entered the competition, which took place between 19th January – 13th February.

As part of the challenge eateries had to either create develop at least three tapas dishes or small plates or desserts using as much North East Wales produce – with mystery diners visiting and scoring the dishes.

The two finalists for each category are:

Small plates:

The Shippon

– Chickpea & Apple Fritter (Vg) – Chickpeas, Plassey orchard apples, Plassey beer batter & tomato relish
– Shippon Styled Faggots – Pen-y-Lan pork mince, wild garlic, pan-fried glazed with a tomato & chilli sauce
– Welsh Rarebit (v) – Toasted Henllan bread, Magic dragon bitter, mature cheddar served with Shippon brown sauce

Gales Llangollen with Gales taste of Wales

– Smoked trout and lavabread tortelinni
– Dee valley welsh lamb cutlet with Homefarm black pudding mash
– Maesmor hall pheasant doughnut with wilted spinach wild mushroom and red wine jus

Desserts

Bellis Brothers with Bellis’ Plat o bedwar pwdin

– Welsh Border Tart
– Raspberry Ripple Cheesecake
– Strawberry Pavlova
– Carrot Cake

Courtyard Cafe Wrexham Museum

A Divine Aballu Chocolate Citrus Delight with Chilly Cow Ice Cream: sensually spiced honeyed chocolate is complemented by a crisp citrus orange twist and accompanied by the creamy sensation of espresso frappe ice cream and fresh fruit

They’ll go head to head today at Y Celstryn Restaurant, at the Deeside Coleg Cambria campus, with the winner crowned at around 2pm.

We’ll be at the cook-off so keep an eye on our Twitter and Instagram for updates throughout the day!

Sister Wrexham.com will be at the event with updates on instagram.com/wrexhamdotcom and twitter.com/wrexham

