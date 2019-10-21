News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Disruption on the Wrexham to Bidston due to a fault with a train

Published: Monday, Oct 21st, 2019
Transport for Wales (TfW) say the 12.30 Wrexham to Bidston train has been cancelled due to a fault.

It means passengers in Shotton waiting for the 1pm train will now have to catch a bus which TfW says it is arranging.  

The reverse journey, the 13:32 from Bidston the Wrexham – which also calls at Shotton – has been cancelled. 

TfW’s website states:

’12:30 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 13:30 will be cancelled.

This is due to a fault on this train. Road transport is being arranged.’

It goes onto say;

‘We are sorry for the disruption this will cause you.

If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation.  Please keep your ticket to accompany any claim.

For more information please visit https://tfwrail.wales/delay-compensation where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.’

