Disruption on the Wrexham to Bidston due to a fault with a train

Transport for Wales (TfW) say the 12.30 Wrexham to Bidston train has been cancelled due to a fault.

It means passengers in Shotton waiting for the 1pm train will now have to catch a bus which TfW says it is arranging.

The reverse journey, the 13:32 from Bidston the Wrexham – which also calls at Shotton – has been cancelled.

“Disruption reported between Shotton & Heswall. The 13:00 will be cancelled due to a fault on this train”. @tfwrail unreliable again. 😡@WBRailUA @DeesideDotCom pic.twitter.com/ralB2EO7hN — Tim Brown (@timbtweet) October 21, 2019

TfW’s website states:

’12:30 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 13:30 will be cancelled.

This is due to a fault on this train. Road transport is being arranged.’

It goes onto say;

‘We are sorry for the disruption this will cause you.

If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation. Please keep your ticket to accompany any claim.