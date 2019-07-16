News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Wrexham Glyndwr University rises in environmentally-friendly rankings

Published: Tuesday, Jul 16th, 2019
Wrexham Glyndwr University has been placed among the top third of British universities for its performance in new green rankings released today.

The People and Planet University League is the only one of its kind and examines the environmental, ethical, and sustainable performance of each university in the UK. The People and Planet team measure everything from a university’s carbon reduction policies to its water reduction measures, with 154 universities in the UK ranked accordingly.

The new rankings – released this morning – rate Wrexham Glyndwr University at 47, a rise of 36 places since the last figures were released in 2017.

Wrexham Glyndwr University Director of Operations, Lynda Powell, said: “We are delighted to have risen more than thirty places in the new People and Planet University League. That achievement comes on top of the major leap we had made in the 2017 rankings – and means we are now among the top third of UK universities for our work on environmental and sustainable issues.

“At Glyndwr, our commitment to understanding and managing our impact on the environment is embedded in our culture.  We have dedicated ‘green champions’ who strive to make everyone at the university more environmentally aware.

“That can be anything from working to keep our local environment clean and tidy with litter picks and shrub planting, right through to major projects such as new energy saving systems and improved recycling facilities.

“As a university, we are one of only a handful in the UK who have made a commitment that any investments we make in the energy sector will be in low-carbon energy companies or funds.

“We are also including a range of major environmental and sustainable improvements in our Campus 2025 estates renewal programme.

“Campus 2025 is driven not only by our desire to provide an attractive learning environment, but also by our recognition that there is a strong environmental case for the renewal of our existing estate.

“Once these improvements are carried out, we would hope to see further improvements in environmental impact and sustainability.”

Find out more about Wrexham Glyndwr university’s work on sustainability here; https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/AboutGlyndwrUniversity/Sustainability/

 

