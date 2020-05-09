Work to begin next month on new Deeside park and ride scheme

Work on a new park and ride scheme, designed to ease congestion on Deeside Industrial Park, is set to begin next month.

Around 275 parking spaces will be built on land off Shotwick Road in Sealand as part of the initiative by Flintshire Council, which is being funded by Welsh Government.

Regular shuttle bus services will travel to and from the three zones of the industrial estate to encourage commuters to use public transport.

It forms part of £1.8m worth of public transport improvements in Deeside outlined under the North East Wales Metro project.

The Welsh Government money was used in order to help buy the site for the park-and-ride service, which was formerly disused highways land and improve Deeside shuttle and other local bus services.

The council is pressing ahead with a number of road improvements schemes over the next couple of months due to the reduction of traffic because of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown measures.

Work is taking place in Holywell and Flint which includes the installation of canopies within Tower Gardens and installation of active travel link – footway/cycleway – in Holywell.

Upgrades the traffic lights in Flint and Greenfield and in early June, work will commence in Sandycroft to upgrade the existing traffic signals at B5129/ Leaches Lane and B5129/Mancot Lane.

Carriageway resurfacing also begins on 18 May at Hope/Caergwrle (A541) followed by Broughton to Saltney (A5104) and Holywell (B5121).

A Flintshire Council spokesperson said: “Ordinarily, such works would cause considerable congestion and inconvenience to road users.

However, the reduction in traffic levels at this time will allow the work to be undertaken safely and with minimum disruption.

Work will be closely monitored and supervised and will comply with the Government’s social distancing requirements.”