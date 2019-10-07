Work has begun on Duttons Fields – the new 283 housing development on former RAF Sealand site

A Housing company has begun work on a major new development in Deeside.

Countryside Properties PLC is set to build 283 new homes on the site of the former RAF Sealand South Camp, marking a major milestone in the regeneration of the former MoD base.

The new housing development will be known as Dutton Fields and will see Countryside Properties build a range of three and four bedroom homes on Welsh Road.

Plans for the development were approved by Flintshire Council in June after more than 20 conditions set out by planners were fulfilled enabling the scheme to get underway.

The site forms part of the £95m Northern Gateway project, which also includes a major retail and commercial park.

Preparation work began last autumn following the construction of a £3.1m road network paid for by the Welsh Government.

[New housing on land shaded red]

28 of the new homes will be available for affordable housing, 99 for private rent through Sigma Capital Group and 156 homes for open market sale, all of which will be available through the Government-backed Help to Buy scheme, Countryside has said.

Mark Hadfield, Regional Managing Director for Countryside, commented:

“Dutton Fields is a particularly strategic development for Countryside; it will see our business expand into North Wales with the ultimate objective of providing high quality and affordable homes for Flintshire.

The development of RAF Sealand is a long anticipated project and we are very proud to be taking it forward. Throughout our time on site we will work with the local community to create on-site training and employment, to build a thriving new neighbourhood that truly serves local people.”