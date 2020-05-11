Woman who spat in the face of two police officers in Holywell given suspended prison sentence

A woman who spat in the faces of two police officers in Holywell has been given a suspended prison sentence.

The incident happened just after 8pm last Thursday night following a disturbance involving a man and a woman at a kebab shop in the town.

Officers arrived and detained the male whilst speaking to nearby witnesses.

The woman became aggressive with both police officers and spat in their faces.

The man and woman were arrested and taken to police custody.

41-year-old Carol Bryan of Allt y Plas in Pentre Halkyn was charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and section 5 of the public order act.

She appeared before Mold Magistrates Court on Saturday May 9th where she received a 26 week prison sentence suspended for twelve months, she will also have to pay £150 compensation and a victim surcharge of £128

Bryan has also had a 26 week curfew imposed which will be electronically monitored.

Mark Jones, General Secretary of North Wales Police Federation said:

“I am absolutely appalled at this pathetic sentence.

Two police officers, carrying out their public duty have been disgustingly spat on, in their faces, by this vile person.

My two colleagues have received no justice whatsoever and have been completely let down by the judiciary.

“Given the national crisis we are in with COVID-19; the dangerous and killer virus that it is, for the Courts to give a light slap on the wrist for this disgusting act is shameful.

We seemed to be making some progress recently with tougher sentences being issued to those who weaponised COVID-19 but with taking one step forward we have now taken two steps back”.