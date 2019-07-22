Police appeal after woman seriously injured following collision on Aston Hill

A woman has sustained serious injuries following a collision on the A494 Aston Hill yesterday evening.

Shortly after 7pm North Wales Police received a report of a two vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway involving a Mercedes Sprinter white van, which was towing a trailer, and a blue coloured Vauxhall Corsa.

The driver of the Corsa was taken to hospital by ambulance where she remains with serious injuries.

PC Emma Birrell of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision to contact police.

She said: “If you witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to is we kindly request you contact us as soon as possible to assist with our investigation.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Eastern Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference number 19100396509