Woman from Mold has died following an alleged assault

Police have released a statement this afternoon after a woman from Mold died in hospital several days after being admitted following an alleged assault.

North Wales Police have said: “On Friday 17th July 2020, a 48-year-old woman from Mold was admitted to Wrexham Maelor Hospital, where her condition subsequently deteriorated.

She sadly died last night (Monday). The Coroner has been informed.

“We are investigating the circumstances leading up to her admittance, and are aware of a previous allegation of assault which is believed to have taken place between 2nd and 8th July 2020.





On Saturday 18th July, a 38 year old man was arrested on suspicion of S18 Assault and released on police bail pending further enquiries.”