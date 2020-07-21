Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 21st Jul 2020

Woman from Mold has died following an alleged assault

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have released a statement this afternoon after a woman from Mold died in hospital several days after being admitted following an alleged assault.

North Wales Police have said: “On Friday 17th July 2020, a 48-year-old woman from Mold was admitted to Wrexham Maelor Hospital, where her condition subsequently deteriorated.

She sadly died last night (Monday). The Coroner has been informed.

“We are investigating the circumstances leading up to her admittance, and are aware of a previous allegation of assault which is believed to have taken place between 2nd and 8th July 2020.


On Saturday 18th July, a 38 year old man was arrested on suspicion of S18 Assault and released on police bail pending further enquiries.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Safety measures set to be implemented at a roundabout in Broughton which has seen multiple crashes

News

Theatr Clwyd’s 2020 panto Beauty and the Beast postponed due to Covid 19

News

Doctors and dentists in Wales to get 2.8% pay rise

News

Trial launched in Wales which will see people asked to phone first before going to A&E

News

Delyn MP Rob Roberts “facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour” according to the BBC

News

New Wrexham to Bidston hybrid trains first journey to North Wales is a ‘Champagne moment’ for manufacturer

News

Police appeal for witnesses following public order incident in Flint on Friday

News

“Louise’s efforts are making a real impact within our vulnerable communities during Covid“

News

Latest public-art project at Storyhouse will see series of brand-new works in response lockdown.

News





Read 541,768 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn