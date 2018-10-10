Wild about Mold – River Alyn to get a clean up today

A litter pick has been arranged in Mold after a concerned local resident raised the issue of rubbish in the River Alyn.

The river which runs through the heart of Mold is teaming with wildlife but unfortunately, litter such as discarded plastic, food wrappers and polystyrene is a threat to its inhabitants.

Volunteers from the ‘Wild about Mold’ project along with Keep Wales Tidy will set about cleaning up a section of the river in the town today.

“Litter poses a huge risk to wildlife and also has a negative visual impact on our ever important green spaces,” says Amy Green, Wild About Mold project officer:

“The river Alyn is a locally important river steeped in history, both industrial and personal.

It is extremely important to wildlife and provides habitat for numerous birds, mammals, fish and invertebrates as well as being a corridor connecting up woodlands, ponds, meadows and more” Amy added.

Volunteers can get involved today, Wednesday, October 10 and help remove litter from the river, making it safe for the wildlife once more.

Meeting at Leadmills car park by the rugby field at 10am volunteers are encouraged to “bring your lunch and wellies recommended.”

The BIG Lottery funded “Wild About Mold” project is run by the North Wales Wildlife Trust, they hold workshops and volunteer days around Mold and the surrounding villages to improve the landscape for people and wildlife.

To find out more about the project and other work they do head over to their website – click here.