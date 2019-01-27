News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Why a Berkshire council is searching for Welsh speakers to keep an eye on elderly & vulnerable adults in Flintshire

Published: Sunday, Jan 27th, 2019
Share:

Social media users in Berkshire have spotted some unexpected posts from a local authorities channels in the last few weeks.

Bracknell Forest Council (BFC)’s social stream has been calling for Welsh speakers to apply for a job with the authority in the borough according to the Local Democracy Reporter Service 

This is because in 2018 Flintshire County Council paid BFC £80,000 to create a job for a welsh-speaking emergency response officer (ERO) to take calls from distressed residents.

Consequently, this means the ERO could be taking calls from elderly or vulnerable Welsh adults despite being based in Berkshire, almost 200 miles away from Flintshire.

The ERO will be working for the council’s ‘Forestcare’ service, which is an out of hours provision that supports distressed residents across the country.

Law requires the council to meet Welsh speaking standards but prior to the job application being listed, the authority had been using a translation service to deal with calls from Welsh speakers.

The postings were spotted by national satirical magazine Private Eye in summer 2018.

A column in the bi-monthly publication read: “In the wonderful world of outsourcing, BFC has won a contract to monitor out of hours the lifeline alarms of elderly and vulnerable residents for 25 local authorities and housing associations, one of which is Flintshire County Council in North Wales.

“The Flintshire job alone is worth £80,000 to BFC. So when Doris in Mold takes a fall and presses her buzzer, someone in faraway Bracknell will contact her neighbour, next of kin or emergency services.”

By Ollie Sirrell – Local Democracy Reporter/ Bracknell and Wokingham (more here).

Picture: Snapshots of Bracknell

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Are you looking for a new challenge in 2019? Adventurous individuals needed for charity trek of a lifetime

Deeside Synchronised Ice Skating Club amongst the best in the UK at the British Championships. 

Deeside hypnotherapist vows to continue free support for those affected by terrorism and major incidents

Police appeal for help in tracing a man reported missing who may be in Connah’s Quay

History set to come to life as “Talacre Now and Then” project is awarded nearly £50,000 in funding

Police appeal for help identifying this man who was seen in the Ewloe area

Attempted robbery at One Stop on Connah’s Quay High Street

Award-winning wildlife photographer who worked on BBC’s Blue Planet set to host Storyhouse event

Coleg Cambria’s year of epic challenges raises over £115k for charity


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn