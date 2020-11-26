Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 26th Nov 2020

“Where were your children last night“ police ask as teenagers try to set fire to play equipment in Flint

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police are appealing for witnesses after youths were seen trying to set fire to play equipment in a Flint park.

The incident happened at 6pm on Wednesday evening at Cornist Park.

Police have said teenagers were seen attempting to set fire to equipment in the play park and hurled abuse at one witness during the incident.

Officer have described the teenagers actions as “disorderly and dangerous behaviour.”


Taking to social media, police have asked Flint parents “where were your children last night.”

A post on by the forces’ Eastern community safety team’ twitter account states:

“Where were your children last night at 6pm? group of teenagers trying to set fire to equipment on Cornist play park last night, abusive to witness. Crime 20000717872 refers, ring 101 with info. Disordely and dangerous behaviour.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

North Wales Police Federation slams ‘disgraceful’ pay freeze for officers

News

Family tribute to Flintshire motorcyclist who died in a collision in Saughall on Monday

News

North Wales MS says sports clubs are key component in residents’ mental and physical wellbeing

News

Flintshire pizza business launched in lockdown grows to become popular takeaway venue

News

Sexual abuse victim from North Wales urges other victims to seek help after revealing experience of being groomed as a child

News

Private landlord fined following ‘unlawful eviction and harassment’ of Saltney tenant

News

Plans to expand Hawarden Business Park would deliver ‘significant’ economic benefits says developer

News

Mark Drakeford “concerned” people may think Christmas rules are “an instruction to get together”

News

Warning raised that ‘lack of Brexit preparation’ could lead to chaos at Holyhead port

News





Read 452,536 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn