“Where were your children last night“ police ask as teenagers try to set fire to play equipment in Flint

Police are appealing for witnesses after youths were seen trying to set fire to play equipment in a Flint park.

The incident happened at 6pm on Wednesday evening at Cornist Park.

Police have said teenagers were seen attempting to set fire to equipment in the play park and hurled abuse at one witness during the incident.

Officer have described the teenagers actions as “disorderly and dangerous behaviour.”





Taking to social media, police have asked Flint parents “where were your children last night.”

A post on by the forces’ Eastern community safety team’ twitter account states:

FLINT PARENTS – Where were your children last night at 6pm?

group of teenagers trying to set fire to equipment on Cornist play park last night, abusive to witness. Crime 20000717872 refers, ring 101 with info. Disorderly and dangerous behaviour pic.twitter.com/fnRyQZZpUi — Diogelwch Cymunedol Y Dwyrain / Com Safety East (@NWPComSafEast) November 26, 2020

Information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.