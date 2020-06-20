Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 20th Jun 2020

Updated: Sat 20th Jun

What one Flintshire secondary school will look like when pupils return in two weeks

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Flintshire secondary school has revealed how it has adapted to meet social distancing guidelines ahead of reopening on June 29.

Schools across Wales are gearing up for the restart in less than a fortnight’s time which will allow pupils to ‘check in, catch up, and prepare for September’.

Schools won’t be returning to anything like they were prior to lockdown, reopening at the end of June will give pupils the opportunity to experience the ‘new normal’ ahead of next term.  

Social distance measures have been employed in classrooms where only 8 pupils will be permitted at any one time

Flintshire Council has said: “Each school is different and arrangements will be in place to suit each individual school setting.


We do know that there will be much smaller classes, providing secure dedicated time with teachers and classmates.

This time will include online and personalised classroom experience and getting children and teachers ready for a similar experience in September.”

Hawarden High School has made a number of key changes to its infrastructure for the safety of learners and staff.

Pupils will be required to socially distance, keeping two metres from one another and their teachers.

Hawarden High School – Corridor showing the new one-way system with social distancing markers on the floor

At Hawarden there will only be around a third of the school’s 1100 pupils in at any one time.

Learners will arrive and leave at staggered times to reduce contact with other students and teachers.

There will be a maximum of around 8 pupils in a classroom at any one time, they will stay in the room for a session which will last around three hours.

Hawarden High School has said pupils will have a maximum of three sessions in school over the four week period between reopening and summer closedown.

Photographs shared by headteacher Simon Budgen show the new social distancing measure and one way systems implemented in the school corridors and entrance.

The images also show new outdoor handwashing facilities and classroom layouts with a reduced number of desks. 

New outdoor handwashing facilities have been installed at the school

Flintshire Council has said schools across the county have worked “very creatively” during the lockdown period to maintain pupil engagement in learning through a “variety” of means.

It’s “clear that they will have to operate in a very different way for the foreseeable future, providing a combination of face to face and remote learning – a blended learning approach.

Planning is in the early stages “but we appreciate that parents and carers and, indeed, pupils and school staff, will have concerns and questions.

That’s why we want to keep you informed as decisions are made so that we hope that you will feel reassured and confident in the steps we are taking. 

The safety and wellbeing of our staff and learners is of paramount importance in all our planning.” A council said spokesperson said. 

Flintshire Council answers key questions and parent concerns on the reopening of schools later this month



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Project looking for signs of Covid-19 in sewage which can identify future virus hotspots backed by Welsh Government

News

Warning to parents about the risk of undiagnosed diabetes among children and young people

News

Former Buckley police station could be demolished to make way for apartment block

News

Transparency questions raised over committee of North Wales councils which oversee Deeside incinerator

News

Plans for £10.5m revamp of Queensferry primary school site formally entered

News

Deeside arrest as NCA target Organised Crime Gang trafficking millions of pounds worth of Class A drugs into UK

News

Marked queuing areas, widened pavements and one-way pedestrian zones will be features in Flintshire towns from Monday

News

First Minister outlines ‘biggest unlocking of the coronavirus regulations to date’

News

UK Chief Medical Officers ‘agree’ on downgrading of coronavirus threat level

News




Read 697,162 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn