News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Westbound M56 closed due to a serious collision

Published: Sunday, Feb 10th, 2019
Share:

Police have closed the M56 Westbound – heading towards North Wales and Chester from Junction 11 Preston Brook to J12 Runcorn due to a serious collision.

The incident, which was first reported at around 5.25am is understood to involve lorry.

“Trapped traffic has been released and its most likely the carriageway will remain closed for some time for police investigation works to be carried out.” A local traffic report states.

A diversion in operation from J11, via the A56 Northbound, the A558 & A533 (near Runcorn) Westbound & the A557 South, to return to the M56 at J12.

Those heading Eastbound on the M56 – away from North Wales and Chester are not affected.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Donation from Tarmac will help Flintshire based Search and Rescue team continue its vital work

Welsh Ambulance Service launch cartoon campaign urging public to use their service wisely

Burst water mains affects residents in Mancot

Trees down and trains cancelled as winds of over 60 mph batter Flintshire

First phase of work to improve cycle links on Deeside Industrial Estate gets underway

Chester teaching assistant jailed for child sex offences

Transport for Wales appoints director for North Wales

County Lines: Four arrested following raid in Flintshire on Thursday

£188k worth of illicit tobacco seized in joint operation in Flintshire


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn