Westbound M56 closed due to a serious collision

Police have closed the M56 Westbound – heading towards North Wales and Chester from Junction 11 Preston Brook to J12 Runcorn due to a serious collision.

The incident, which was first reported at around 5.25am is understood to involve lorry.

“Trapped traffic has been released and its most likely the carriageway will remain closed for some time for police investigation works to be carried out.” A local traffic report states.

A diversion in operation from J11, via the A56 Northbound, the A558 & A533 (near Runcorn) Westbound & the A557 South, to return to the M56 at J12.

Those heading Eastbound on the M56 – away from North Wales and Chester are not affected.