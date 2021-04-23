Welsh hospitality sector – bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes to open indoors in May

Restrictions on the hospitality sector in Wales could be further eased in May allowing bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes to open indoors for the first time since December.

Outdoor hospitality is set to resume on Monday but first minister Mark Drakeford has now revealed that in his “assessment” bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes – will be able to open indoors from May 17.”

The Welsh Government has confirmed further relaxations will be brought forward from 17 May to 3 May – including the resumption of indoor supervised activities for children, indoor organised activities for up to 15 adults, such as exercise classes, and the re-opening of community centres.

It means Wales will have completed the move to Alert Level 3 by Monday 3 May.





From Saturday 24 April, the rule of 6 will allow for up to six people from six households to meet outdoors, not including children under 11 years of age or carers from those households.

The Welsh Government has also confirmed from Monday, 26 April, outdoor attractions, including outdoor swimming pools, funfairs and theme parks, will be allowed to reopen, while outdoor hospitality can also resume, including at cafes, pubs and restaurants.

Organised outdoor activities for up to 30 people will be able to take place and weddings receptions can begin again outdoors for up to 30 people.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales this morning, Mark Drakeford said: “We’re confirming a series of things over this weekend, most of these are things that people know about already.”

“Outdoor visitor attractions reopening, outdoor activities for up to 30 adults, wedding receptions for 30 people outdoors.”

“We’re also going to allow two people to be able to visit together to care homes as from the 26 April.”

“A week later on the 3rd May, gyms leisure centres swimming pools can reopen, extended households for two households to come together and we’re able to say today, from that date, children’s indoor activities can recommence.”

“Organised indoor activities for adults up to 15 people can begin again and we will allow community centres to reopen to accommodate that.”

“Those are all decisions which fall on this side of 6 May [Senedd Election] and within the next three weeks cycle.”

“I’m saying today that our assessment is that in the three weeks that follow, we should be in a position from the 17 May to reopen indoor hospitality, for the remainder of holiday accommodation to reopen, indoor visitor attractions to begin opening again.

“And to lift the limits on the number of people who can meet indoors and outdoors, 30 people indoors, 50 people outdoors, from the 17 May.”

“But that will be a decision for the incoming government, and whoever is in government at that time.

The first minister has been criticised by election rivals for holding a press briefing today to discuss the release of more lockdown measures.

There have been calls for senior civil servants such as the Chief Medical Officer to front the briefing rather than the first minister.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies was asked if his party was in government, would he have been standing up at a briefing to announce lockdown changes following the latest three-week review, he told the BBC Radio Wales:

“We would be confirming what we’ve been promoting in government before the election period because we would have had that roadmap in place.”

“This clearly is moving the goalposts in what is traditionally a Purdah period of electioneering.”

“We are only 12 days away now from polling day.”

“I welcome the news that indoor hospitality is going to open on 17 May, but clearly what I’m distressed about is the way that government is trying to buy the election from the lectern in Cathays Park (Welsh Government building in Cardiff).

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service on Thursday, he said: “I’m absolutely certain that if the news was bad opposition parties would be demanding I was there to take the press conference.

“In the end, I am responsible for the decisions the Welsh Government makes.”

“Ministers have to take that responsibility. I will do it tomorrow (Friday) as First Minister. There will be no politics in it.”

“I will not be saying anything about the campaign or Labour’s position in it.”

“I will be reporting the public health position, the advice that we have had and I will be indicating to people, as I have done every three weeks, the things we hope we will be able to look forward to.”