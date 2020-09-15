Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 15th Sep 2020

Welsh Gov’s ‘Winter Protection Plan’ will give update on unused temporary field hospitals

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Health Minister Vaughan Gething will today publish the Welsh Government ‘Winter Protection Plan’ which will outline the preparations being made by NHS and social care services for this winter.

The plan has a focus on responding to Covid-19, including extra bed capacity, changing the way services are delivered, expanding the flu vaccination programme and the role the public can play to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Mr Gething has said the plan will outline what will happen with the network of 17 temporary field hospitals which were created rapidly to increase bed capacity across Wales at the start of the pandemic.

Only one, the 1,500-bed capacity Dragon’s Heart Hospital – built within the Principality Stadium in Cardiff – has received any patients, it is in the process of being decommissioned.


A new facility, providing 400 extra beds, will be built next to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

The temporary 430-bed hospital built within Deeside Leisure Centre at the cost of over £13m has remained unused during the pandemic, it remains on standby.

The Deeside site is one of three so-called Rainbow Hospital’s in the North Wales health board region, the other two are in Bangor and Llandudno.

Speaking during yesterday’s Welsh government coronavirus briefing, the health minister said: “We’ll be giving some more detail on field hospitals within our Winter Plan.

We have got a planning scenario that our Health Board to work with us on.

What we understand is that we will have field hospitals serving each Health Board area but it’s about the numbers that we think we’re going to need.”

During the press conference, Mr Gething urged people to “reconsider the choices they are making” and follow social distancing rules following a spike in cases in South Wales or risk another national lockdown.

He said, “We saw in the first wave that we didn’t need to use the significant field hospital capacity that we built up in large measure because people followed the rules.

The first national lockdown did very effectively suppress the spread of coronavirus.

Despite that, we saw significant numbers of very ill people in our hospitals and of course, we saw a significant loss of life.

That’s what we’re trying to avoid, so we will have a network of field hospitals in place, we will be providing more detail on that, but it comes back to the choices that each of us are prepared to make.

The government has a responsibility but each and every one of us have a shared responsibility too.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

Police and bank branch staff in North Wales stop over £111,000 of fraud in first half of 2020

News

Clear face masks to be trialled in north Wales hospitals to support people with hearing loss

News

Teenager dies after collision on A55 near St Asaph

News

Children and staff isolate after confirmed coronavirus case at third Flintshire Primary School

News

Minor injuries after cyclist and car collide on A5104 in Penymynydd this morning

News

Children and staff isolate after confirmed coronavirus case at second Flintshire Primary School

News

Disastrous Public Health Wales data breach highlights need for urgent reforms, says social care leader

News

Airbus: “Unlikely that voluntary departures will be enough” says Chief Executive Guillaume Faury

News

Tougher sentences for those who assault emergency workers

News





Read 407,507 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn