Welsh Government will announce today extra £110m for businesses affected by the new level four lockdown restrictions

The Welsh Government will today announce a further £110m of financial support for businesses affected new level four lockdown restrictions being introduced in Wales.

On Wednesday first minister announced that higher-level restrictions will come into force in a bid to control “rapidly accelerating” coronavirus rates across Wales.

The new restrictions, which will apply to all of Wales, include all non-essential retail, including close contact services and all leisure and fitness centres closing at the end of trading on Christmas Eve.

All hospitality premises will close from 6pm on Christmas Day and tighter restrictions on household mixing, staying-at-home, holiday accommodation and travel will apply from December 28, after the five-day Christmas period.





First Minister Mark Drakeford has also urged everyone who can to work from home, saying it is “one of the most important contributions we can all make” to controlling the spread of coronavirus and saving lives.

It comes after Wales recorded its highest level of coronavirus cases in the last week, with one in five tests carried out being positive.

The new support package is expected to help tens of thousands of firms across Wales.

Hospitality, non-essential retail, tourism, leisure and supply chain businesses will be eligible for financial assistance.

The funding is in addition to the £340m support for businesses which the Welsh Government announced at the end of November.

Minister for Mental Health, Wellbeing and Welsh Language, Eluned Morgan will reveal further information about the funding package at the Welsh Government’s press conference today.