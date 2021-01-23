Welsh Government research finds one in ten workers do not understand workplace rights

Recent research conducted by YouGov has found one in ten surveyed workers in Wales do not understand their workplace rights.

The commissioned survey by Wales TUC suggests 41 per cent revealed concerns about fair pay, 30 per cent about health and safety and 27 per cent about workplace flexibility.

The survey also found 12 per cent of workers were not comfortable raising a work-related issue with a manager, whilst 18 per cent did not believe whether they were treated fairly.

A campaign has therefore been launched by the Welsh Government to combat this lack of knowledge with Wales TUC, FSB, CBI, Chambers Wales, ACAS and Citizens Advice assisting.





Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government, Hannah Blythyn, said: “The data revealed in this survey only serves to highlight the need for workers in Wales to have a better understanding of their workplace rights.

“As someone who comes from the trade union movement, I know first-hand that being part of a trade union, is the best way for workers to understand and secure their rights at work.

“Likewise, business representative organisations are there to support employers, helping them to access advice, representation and peer learning to not just get by but to get on.”

Workers are being encouraged to join a trade union to understand and protect their work rights.

Shavanah Taj, General Secretary at Wales TUC, said: “These findings highlight the unfairness that tens of thousands of people across Wales are dealing with at work – whether that’s on fair pay, flexibility or health and safety – and how different and unequal our experiences of work are.

“That’s why it’s so vital that workers can access the information and support that they need and the best way to do that is through joining a union. Unions make sure working people get a voice, and workplaces where there are unions are safer workplaces.”

Employers are also being encouraged to seek support and advice by becoming members of a business representative organisation.

To find out more about available support, visit https://businesswales.gov.wales/skillsgateway/workforce-rights-and-responsibilities.